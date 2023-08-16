Crosstown tenants not being vacated: Métis Nation British Columbia

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) is looking to purchase Crosstown Apartments but has no intention of vacating current residents, despite a previous media report.
Mike Buburuz, co-owner of Century 21 in Fort St. John, said the real estate company manages the property, but it is owned by someone else, who is in the process of selling the building to MNBC.
The media report released this week claimed that residents were told they may be forced to leave under new ownership to make room for Métis families.
MNBC had inspected the building recently, which is a common practice before the purchase of a property. Tenants were also notified about the inspection prior to it taking place.
Buburuz believes that the confusion started after assumptions were made once information about the purchase was released. Century 21 sent out a letter to residents to address any concerns.
“We reached out to all tenants with a written letter explaining, ‘No, you can’t be kicked out. You have a lot of rights under the Residential Tenancy Act,’” Buburuz said.
“We provided a number and a link to the residential tenancy board, their lawyers will answer any and all questions and help them out however they can.”
He said a lot of apartment buildings in town trade hands often, and the tenant rarely knows about it.
“If the property management company that’s in place is doing a good job, the new owner would keep them, so they don’t know any better,” Buburuz said.
The sale hasn’t been confirmed yet and may close in late September.
In an email to Energeticcity.ca, MNBC said it has no intention of vacating existing residents from the building and more information will be provided upon the completion of the purchase.