Crosstown tenants not being vacated: Métis Nation British Columbia

Métis Nation British Columbia is looking to purchase Crosstown Apartments but has no intention of vacating current residents, despite a previous media report.
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 2 minutes of reading
The front entrance to Crosstown Apartments. (Whitney Armstrong, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) is looking to purchase Crosstown Apartments but has no intention of vacating current residents, despite a previous media report.

Mike Buburuz, co-owner of Century 21 in Fort St. John, said the real estate company manages the property, but it is owned by someone else, who is in the process of selling the building to MNBC.

The media report released this week claimed that residents were told they may be forced to leave under new ownership to make room for Métis families.

MNBC had inspected the building recently, which is a common practice before the purchase of a property. Tenants were also notified about the inspection prior to it taking place. 

Buburuz believes that the confusion started after assumptions were made once information about the purchase was released. Century 21 sent out a letter to residents to address any concerns.

“We reached out to all tenants with a written letter explaining, ‘No, you can’t be kicked out. You have a lot of rights under the Residential Tenancy Act,’” Buburuz said.

“We provided a number and a link to the residential tenancy board, their lawyers will answer any and all questions and help them out however they can.”

He said a lot of apartment buildings in town trade hands often, and the tenant rarely knows about it.

“If the property management company that’s in place is doing a good job, the new owner would keep them, so they don’t know any better,” Buburuz said.

The sale hasn’t been confirmed yet and may close in late September.

In an email to Energeticcity.ca, MNBC said it has no intention of vacating existing residents from the building and more information will be provided upon the completion of the purchase.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top