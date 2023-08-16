A look at British Columbia’s heat wave, by the numbers

VANCOUVER — A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week.

Here’s a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hottest temperature: 42.2 C at the Lytton climate station on Tuesday

Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 44

Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 26 C on Tuesday

Hottest temperature at Victoria International Airport: 30.5 C on Monday

Hottest temperature in Kelowna: 38.6 C on Tuesday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

