A look at British Columbia’s heat wave, by the numbers

VANCOUVER — A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week.
Here’s a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Hottest temperature: 42.2 C at the Lytton climate station on Tuesday
Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 44
Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 26 C on Tuesday
Hottest temperature at Victoria International Airport: 30.5 C on Monday
Hottest temperature in Kelowna: 38.6 C on Tuesday
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.
The Canadian Press