Dawson Creek traffic stop leads to hit and run

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A traffic stop in Dawson Creek led to a hit-and-run incident on Friday night.
At approximately 9 p.m. on August 11th, police attempted a traffic stop on an older pick-up truck on 8th Street, near 116th Avenue in Dawson Creek.
According to the RCMP, the truck fled from police into oncoming traffic and hit the passenger side of another vehicle before driving away. Police did not pursue the truck.
No injuries were reported.
Officers later located the truck unoccupied and had it towed.