Dawson Creek traffic stop leads to hit and run

A traffic stop in Dawson Creek led to a hit-and-run incident on Friday night.
A traffic stop in Dawson Creek led to a hit-and-run incident on Friday night. (Canva)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A traffic stop in Dawson Creek led to a hit-and-run incident on Friday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. on August 11th, police attempted a traffic stop on an older pick-up truck on 8th Street, near 116th Avenue in Dawson Creek.

According to the RCMP, the truck fled from police into oncoming traffic and hit the passenger side of another vehicle before driving away. Police did not pursue the truck. 

No injuries were reported.

Officers later located the truck unoccupied and had it towed. 

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

