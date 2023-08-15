Court Report: August 8th to 11th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from August 8th to 11th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 9th sentencing:
Johnsen Bumanglag (born 1997)
Bumanglag was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on November 11th, 2021, in Fort St. John. He was sentenced to a 12-month, $300 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $300.
David Jack Whiting (born 1973)
Whiting was found guilty of a breach of probation order for an incident on September 22nd, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was given a conditional discharge and a 12-month probation order. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 8th sentencing:
Frank Wesley Beaulieu (born 1995)
Beaulieu was found guilty of providing false or misleading information under the Insurance (Vehicle) Act for an incident in Dawson Creek on June 4th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $2,300, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.