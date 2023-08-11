“Big Valley Jamboree was insane”: Local singer-songwriter reflects on his performance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John singer-songwriter Brayden Watson took to the stage at Big Valley Jamboree’s 30th anniversary last weekend, thanks to Make-A-Wish Canada.
On Friday, August 4th, Watson played his original songs in front of a packed crowd at BVJ.
“The crowd was incredible. Everybody there was just so excited, everybody was smiling,” Watson said.
“It was a lot of fun being able to play my original music in front of an audience like that. A couple of people were singing along with my songs. That was awesome.”
While there, he also saw everyone else who performed, including Dallas Smith, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.
Even though he only got back into town from Big Valley Jamboree a couple of days ago, he’s heading to school in Vancouver in less than ten days.
Watson is going to school for a two-year aircraft maintenance engineering program and plans on getting his pilot’s license to become a medivac pilot.
“Hopefully, with all that going on, I can still play gigs, and hopefully, the music career can take off and see where that goes,” Watson said.
On July 7th, Watson released his debut album, “Dealer Doesn’t Fold,” which features eight originals and one cover by Watson. He’s trying to get a company to make physical copies, but most places are on a two or three-month backorder.
He also released two more singles, “Save Yourself” and “Get Mad At Me Later,” on July 27th.
“Get Mad At Me Later is my favourite song I’ve ever written,” Watson said.
“It’s pretty much for anybody that has a mom or is in a relationship or who is married, and just explains, get mad at me later because right now, I’m busy fishing.”
He wanted to thank Big Valley Jamboree and Make-A-Wish Canada for the opportunity to play and a big thanks to Tom Cole, another local country artist, for teaching him everything he knows about being a performer and country singer.
All of Watson’s music can be found on all streaming platforms, and he can be found on Instagram.