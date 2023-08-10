Man sentenced to three years in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Anthony Collins has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Fort St. John.
According to a court document detailing the case and the judge’s decision, Collins assaulted the girl twice at a party in 2020, which was video recorded and shared with a group of people on Snapchat.
During the sentencing that took place last month in B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John, Collins was also ordered to submit a DNA sample and will be on the sex offender registry for 20 years.
The victim, referred to as “D.V.” in the court document due to a publication ban protecting her identity, met Collins through Snapchat when he was 20 and she was 13, which she divulged to Collins during their conversations.
A month after starting to talk, Collins travelled to Fort St. John with a friend, picked up D.V. and headed to a bar, where they met more people, according to the document. It also notes that Collins told D.V. to lie about her age and tell people she was 16.
From the bar, Collins, D.V., and three other people headed to a house party after picking up alcohol.
At the party, Collins recorded himself having sex with D.V. in a bathroom while she was intoxicated, the court heard.
Later that night, Collins performed oral sex on the girl in front of several people who watched and filmed the assault. The court document noted that during the assault, Collins said, “Who’s next.”
The videos were later shown to multiple people and posted to a Snapchat group.
Justice Anita Chan summarized D.V.’s victim statement during the sentencing hearing in the court document.
“She described the pain she has felt since the incident and how alone she felt. She described how she found it impossible to go to school for the three years since the incident and how difficult it was for her to focus on her studies. She reminded the court of how she was just a child at the time of the assault and is still a child at 15 years old today. She expressed fear that she would have difficulty trusting another man,” wrote Chan.
“D.V. was eloquent in how she addressed the court and, in my view, showed great strength in coming forward.”
Chan said Collins’ guilty plea was the primary mitigating factor in the sentencing, which was jointly recommended by the Crown and defence.
“The proposed sentence would not bring the administration of justice into disrepute and would not otherwise be contrary to the public interest,” wrote Chan.
Collins has been in prison since April 25th, five days after Fort St. John RCMP released a request to the public asking for information on the 23-year-old’s location.
At the time, Collins was wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, making or publishing child pornography, possessing child pornography and breach of release order. Energeticcity.ca has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service to find out if the charges relate to the attack on D.V. and if the additional charges were stayed or not.