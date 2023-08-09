Four arrested for breaking into and shooting at a Fort St. John home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four suspects have been arrested and charged with breaking into a Fort St. John residence and firing shots into the home.
Police received a report around 6:18 a.m. on August 2nd of shots fired in the Triangle Park area on 112th Avenue and 103rd Street.
According to the Fort St. John RCMP, four people broke into a residence and later fired a shot into the home after arriving in a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle allegedly left the area and returned later. Officers then interrupted two individuals conducting a home invasion on the residence once they arrived on scene. They also located the other passengers of the stolen vehicle, police said.
One person was reportedly found in possession of a spent shell casing and bear spray, and another was found in possession of a collapsible baton.
All four people were arrested on scene, and police set up containment around the residence.
With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, eight people were safely removed from the home. No one was injured.
A search warrant was executed on both the car and the residence. Police seized a loaded pistol from the vehicle and additional guns and ammunition from the home.
Bradley Johnson, Dallas Garbitt, Clinton Marks, and Amanda Gehring each face several charges.
“This is a great example of how a timely report by the public combined with a quick response by the Fort St John RCMP led to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a 3D printed handgun,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.
“Everyone came out of this harrowing situation safely, which is the best possible outcome for a case like this.”
Johnson has been charged with possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Johnson has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 21st.
Garbitt was charged with unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Garbitt has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 15th.
Marks was charged with unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Marks has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 9th.
Amanda Gehring was charged with unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by Crcime over $5000.
Gehring has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 10th.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at northernbccrimestoppers.ca.