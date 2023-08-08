Several Peace region runners take part in 2023 Canadian Death Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Several Peace region residents competed at this year’s 2023 Canadian Death Race in Grande Cache, including four women’s relay teams from Fort St. John that took the top four spots in the competition.
The Canadian Death Race has been held annually on the August long weekend since 2000 and is a 118-kilometre foot race through the Canadian rocky mountains. On top of the 118-kilometre ultra and relay races, the event also has a 42-kilometre half-death marathon.
The Peace region had 19 female and male solo runners in total competing, representing Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Charlie Lake, and Chetwynd.
Fort St. John also had eight relay teams — three male teams, four female teams, and one mixed team. A Fort St. John gym, The Sweat Box, was well represented at the event, with four relay teams named after the business.
Relay teams competing in the race can consist of up to five participants.
According to organizer Sinister Sports, the ultra marathon takes approximately 24 hours to complete, while the marathon takes nine hours and thirty minutes.
2023 Canadian Death Race results for Peace region runners
Marathon Male (139 registered runners overall)
- Jeremiah Ford- Dawson Creek – placed 21st with an overall time of 6:16:01.6
- Joseph TeBulte – Fort St. John – placed 77th with an overall time of 8:02:12.1
- Nicholas Schaefers – Fort St. John – placed 87th with an overall time of 8:26:53.1
- Dave Meise – Dawson Creek – placed 91st with an overall time of 8:35:31.8
Marathon Female (121 registered runners overall)
- Jenny Keith – Dawson Creek – placed 5th with an overall time of 5:57:17.8
- Rachel Kalkman – Fort St. John – placed 8th with an overall time of 6:10:12.4
- Katherine Kruse – Fort St. John – placed 12th with an overall time of 6:23:38.3
- Ashley Bentley – Charlie Lake – placed 45th with an overall time of 8:02:15.8
- Elaine Webb – Chetwynd – placed 57th with an overall time of 8:19:02.7
- Julie Bouck – Charlie Lake – placed 62nd with an overall time of 8:26:57.2
- Ceejay Stark – Fort St. John – placed 88th with an overall time of 9:26:18.4
- Jenny Desiar – Fort St. John – did not finish
- Rachel Fell – Fort St. John – did not finish
Ultra Male (257 registered runners overall)
- Steve Toews – Charlie Lake – placed 68th with an overall time of 21:32:10.2
- Ken Bouck – Charlie Lake – placed 81st with an overall time of 22:17:25.4
- Ryan Forbes – Fort St. John – placed 117th with an overall time of 23:19:55.9
- Leo Sullivan – Fort St. John – placed 117th with an overall time of 23:19:55.9
- Joshua Wild – Fort St. John – did not finish
Ultra Female (60 registered runners overall)
- Laurie Cardinal – Fort St. John – did not finish
Relay Male (15 registered teams overall)
- Sexy Legs Billy Goats – Fort St. John – placed 5th with an overall time of 15:42:34.9
- The Sweat Box 2 – Fort St. John – placed 11th with an overall time of 18:57:16.5
- The Sweat Box 4 – Fort St. John – the online results say the team did not finish but had a finishing time of 19:08:31.6
Relay Female (12 registered teams overall)
- Sexxy Legs Nanny Goats – Fort St. John – placed 1st with an overall time of 16:12:23.9
- The Sweat Box 3 – Fort St. John – placed 2nd with an overall time of 18:06:58.8
- The Sweat Box 1 – Fort St. John – placed 3rd with an overall time of 18:40:12.6
- Fierce Females – Fort St. John – placed 4th with an overall time of 18:43:01.7
Relay Mixed (48 registered teams overall)
- Turbo Snails – Fort St. John – placed 9th with an overall time of 17:26:13.0