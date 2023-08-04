Local singer-songwriter plays at Big Valley Jamboree on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local singer-songwriter Brayden Watson will take the stage at the Big Valley Jamboree on Friday afternoon, thanks to Make-A-Wish Canada.
When Watson was only two years old, he had heart surgery to repair a hole in his heart and was given a pacemaker that he has to wear for the rest of his life.
“In the last couple years, Make-A-Wish got in contact with me, and they asked me if I’d like to do anything, and I said, ‘I want to play some big shows,’” Watson said.
“I didn’t really have anything set in stone, and they’re like, ‘How about Big Valley?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, that’d be awesome.’”
Watson will be playing on the Songwriters Showcase stage Friday afternoon.
He said he has been musically inclined for most of his life and wanted to pick up a guitar and play country music at six years old.
“But my mom said that I had to go and work on the piano first, so I could figure out my notes,” Watson said.
He first started piano lessons with a teacher in Fort St. John and wasn’t too interested initially, but he grew to enjoy it.
“She found out ways to make it interesting and fun, so after a while, I started to get used to playing piano and started to realize how much fun it truly was,” Watson said.
He later played classical guitar, eventually leading to him writing country music.
“Then I got in contact with Tom Cole in town here, and we’ve been working together ever since.”
Watson eventually received training for singing, starting in opera before switching to country, where he says his passion lies.
Last month, he released his first album, “Dealer Doesn’t Fold,” available on all platforms and features a wide range of country songs written by Watson.
The full interview with Watson and Dub can be found below: