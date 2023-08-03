Highway 97 maintenance contracts signed

Ledcor Highways Limited has been temporarily contracted to maintain a section of Highway 97 over the summer.
By News August 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
The Alaska Highway
A section of the Alaska Highway. (file)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Ledcor Highways Limited has been temporarily contracted to maintain a section of Highway 97 over the summer.

After a five-year maintenance services contract with White Bear Industries for the highway ended on May 31st, a temporary contract was established with Ledcor Highways to continue maintenance during the summer months.

According to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the highway work packages were divided into two sections in preparation for a new contract procurement: the south portion from kilometre 133 to 589 and the north section from kilometre 589 to 968.

On July 28th, PSPC awarded both one-year maintenance contracts to White Bear Industries beginning August 12th, 2023.

The contracts expire on May 31, 2024, when the competitive procurement process will begin again.

PSPC says the federal portion of the Alaska Highway, or Highway 97, remains open for public use.

