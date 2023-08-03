Bob Slater Memorial Disc Golf Tournament raises $2,200 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The FSJ Disc Sports Club’s Bob Slater Memorial Disc Golf Tournament raised $2,200 for the FSJ Hospital Foundation last weekend.
Hosted by the club and coordinated by tournament director Elena Warkentin, and assistant tournament director Clint Warkentin, the tournament kicked off at the Toboggan Hill Disc Golf Course last Saturday. The tournament was held in honour of Bob Slater, an active member of the local hockey, winter games, and disc golf community, who passed away earlier this year.
According to Clint Warkentin, Slater was involved with the disc golf course since its establishment.
“He helped petition the city for its installation,” said Warkentin.
“Once it was installed, he would maintain the park by mowing the tee-off areas in the summer, and shoveling snow in the winter.”
According to Warkentin, Slater would often greet disc golf players during gameplay and volunteer at every club event and tournament.
The City of Fort St. John honoured Slater with permanent plaques on the benches at the top of Toboggan Hill, and by maintaining the course and installing new tee signs.
The tournament hosted 42 competitors who played a combination of a morning best-disc doubles tournament, and afternoon singles round.
Local disc golfer Josh Stokmans won the singles round at the tournament on an experimental 18-hole layout, and Dawson Creek’s Trevour Bouvier and Colton Rand won the doubles round.
More information about the FSJ Disc Sports Club and upcoming events can be found on the club’s Facebook page.