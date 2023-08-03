ABDC to host Indigenous Women in Entrepreneurship workshop

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C.- The Aboriginal Business Development Centre (ABDC) is set to host a one-day workshop in Fort St. John dedicated to supporting Indigenous women with essential skills and knowledge to excel in businesses.
The workshop will be held at Bizzybody Enterprises on August 17th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Ashley Provencher, business support officer at ABDC, says the workshop aims to channel women’s creativity and provide them with tools and skills to advance in their respective fields.
“The workshop hopes to empower Indigenous women to follow their dreams,” said Provencher.
According to Provencher, the workshop will hold interactive sessions where participants will be encouraged to engage and ask questions about their interests.
Participants will explore the promising pathway of entrepreneurship, along with understanding the different stages of business development, and will learn about adopting effective business practices.
Provencher says the goal is to create a sense of Indigenous identity among the women and give them the confidence to adopt Indigenous traditional arts and crafts in their business practices.
“Indigenous traditions and heritage could create economic opportunities for our women and will preserve Indigenous culture and identity,” said Provencher.
Provencher says First Nations women have been systematically oppressed throughout Canadian history. She said this workshop would address gender, race, and other barriers affecting Indigenous women.
“We hope to continue this workshop each year by tackling issues that hinder Indigenous women’s development in professional business,” said Provencher.
Interested participants can register with Ashley Provencher by emailing facilitator@abdc.bc.ca by August 14th.
This workshop’s organizers are focused on being a transformative experience for Indigenous women seeking to thrive in entrepreneurship.