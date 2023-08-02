VIDEO: Willms Sunflower Festival returns for fourth season

By Video News August 2, 2023


FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Willms Sunflower Festival is set to return for its fourth season, opening later this week.

The sunflowers spread across five whole acres of the Willms’s 3000-acre grain farm.

