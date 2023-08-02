VIDEO: Local artist says farewell to FSJ art community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local artist Samantha Wigglesworth is saying farewell to the Fort St. John art community to pursue her career as a practicing artist.
Author
Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.
During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.
Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.
Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.
When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.
Most Recent Stories
VIDEO: Willms Sunflower Festival returns for fourth season
The Willms Sunflower Festival is set to return for its fourth season, opening later this week.
VIDEO: Hudson’s Hope provides variety of options for summer recreation
Peace region residents looking for something fun to do this summer can find a wide range of recreational activities just an hour away from Fort…
VIDEO: Highway 29 realignment reaches completion
Construction on the Highway 29 realignment program is officially complete.
VIDEO: Minor wildfire damage at Quality Wind Farm
Quality Wind Farm, located just outside of Tumbler Ridge, received minor damages due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
VIDEO: Tse’k’wa celebrates National Indigenous People’s Day
Tse'k'wa Heritage Society celebrated National Indigenous People's Day on Wednesday with a special event, welcoming the public for the first time.