Local athletes win gold at 2023 BC Cup volleyball tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three Fort St. John volleyball players, along with 11 athletes from the Cariboo district and northeast region of B.C., earned gold at the 2023 BC Cup volleyball tournament this past weekend.
Fort St. John’s Addison Stone, Sylvie Myllymaki Burrows, and Arlee Newsham represented the region in Kamloops with the Zone 8 Cariboo Northeast under-15 volleyball team from July 20th to 23rd.
The Zone 8 Team won their final game in two sets, placing them first for gold. Zone 4 Fraser River won silver, followed by Zone 3 Fraser Valley, who won bronze.
More information about the Team BC Zone Program can be found on the Volleyball BC website.