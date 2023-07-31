Commercial vehicle operators required to use ELDs

VICTORIA, B.C. — Commercial vehicle operators must use electronic logging devices (ELDs) starting Tuesday, August 1st.
ELDs automatically track drivers’ time behind the wheel, which B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says will reduce the likelihood of driving while tired and ensure they only operate the allowable time in a day.
The requirement for ELDs in B.C. was announced in February, and carriers were given six months to install the equipment in their trucks and to complete the required training.
The federal and provincial governments introduced this tool to increase safety and reduce the risks associated with driver fatigue, according to the ministry.
This mandate aligns with the federal ELD regulations established by Transport Canada in 2021 and committed to by all provinces and territories. The federal regulations were enforced starting on January 1st, 2023.
Amendments were also made to the Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation in B.C., changing fines and adding fines regarding hours of service violations and fines specific to ELDs, which can be found below:
The federal fines range from $300 to $1000 for commercial drivers and $600 to $2,000 for motor carriers, depending on the severity of the violation.
The full list of fines can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.