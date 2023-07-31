Applications now open for Northeastern BC Accessibility Committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members looking to contribute to improving accessibility in the region is encouraged to apply to the Northeastern BC Accessibility Committee.
Applications are now open for the committee, which aims to help guide the development of a shared accessibility strategy for the region.
According to a release from the City of Fort St. John, it is collaborating with the Peace River Regional District, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, and other communities in order to develop a shared accessibility strategy for the region.
The purpose of the strategy is to find solutions and reduce barriers for people with disabilities, ensuring they are able to participate fully in their communities.
Peace region residents are being asked to join the committee and share their perspectives in order to ensure the shared accessibility strategy reflects accessibility needs within each community.
The accessibility committee aims to play an important role in helping local governments to identify barriers for people with disabilities, along with developing suggestions to make specific communities across the region more accessible.
Community members are encouraged to apply, but preference will be given to applicants with disabilities and organizations that advocate for people with disabilities.
The accessibility committee is set to launch in September. Peace region residents interested in joining the committee can apply to be a member here.
Completed applications are due by August 13th. For assistance or support with completing the application, call 778-844-0616.