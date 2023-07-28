Road closure begins Tuesday due to construction on 89th Avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Construction begins next week on the 89th Avenue project in Fort St. John, which will result in a road closure.
On August 1st, 89th Avenue between 78th A Street and 81st A Street will be closed as contractors start the project’s first phase.
The city says the project includes replacing underground utilities, reconstructing the road, and installing sidewalks and streetlights over several phases.
The construction is expected to last until early fall.
Phase one of the project was awarded to DGS Astro Paving of Fort St. John earlier this year, with a budget of $2.245 million.
Detour routes will be in place using 93rd Avenue and 78th A Street, and the city asks residents to obey traffic control personnel and signage.
According to the city, the 89th Avenue project is funded through non-property tax revenues, such as the Peace River Agreement (PRA), as well as water and sewer reserves.
For more information on Capital Projects, visit the city’s website.