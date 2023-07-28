Dawson Co-op hosting 48th annual pancake breakfast

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Co-op is hosting the 48th annual pancake breakfast at the Co-op Mall during the Agricultural Fair, Rodeo & Exhibition weekend.
This year’s fundraiser breakfast will benefit the Dawson Creek Art Gallery.
Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Co-op mall on Saturday, August 12th. The breakfast, featuring live music, will cost $5 for adults and $2 for kids 12 and under.
After the breakfast, teams competing in Ovintiv’s Race Against Hunger will start gathering food for local food banks from 11 a.m. to noon.
The fair, running from August 9th to 13th, includes chuckwagon racing, the Canadian Pro Tour Rodeo, a parade and West Coast Amusements.
Passes are on sale on the Dawson Creek Exhibition website.