Coastal GasLink 91.4% complete

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project has reached 91.4 per cent overall completion as the project moves closer to being mechanically complete by the end of the year.
Over 630 kilometres of pipe has been installed, and 92 per cent of all classified water crossings have also been completed.
In CGL’s July construction update, the company says hydro testing — a type of test performed on pressure vessels to check for leaks — is either complete or underway in every section of the project.
As of June 30th, there were approximately 4,785 workers across the project route.
The pipeline will transport natural gas to the approved LNG Canada facility near Kitimat, according to CGL’s website.