Suspicious car fire under investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in a suspicious car fire investigation.
The local RCMP received a report that a red, four-door 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix was on fire on Highway 29 North in Bear Flats on June 1st, 2023.
An unidentified male was reportedly seen running from the scene shortly after the vehicle ignited.
Anyone with information on the car fire or the fleeing suspect is asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.