Northern nursing program renews accreditation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Collaborative Baccalaureate in Nursing Program (NCBNP) has renewed its national accreditation and the recognition of BC College of Nurses and Midwives.
According to a release from the University of Northern British Columbia, Coast Mountain College and College of New Caledonia, this renewed accreditation and recognition will provide graduates with the qualifications to work as nurses anywhere in Canada.
The NCBNP program allows students to complete their degree without leaving northern B.C.
“Residents of northern B.C. continue to benefit from the strong collaboration with post-secondary institutions that enables the recruitment and retention of highly skilled nursing graduates who are passionate about providing care in the North,” said Northern Health President and CEO Cathy Ulrich.
“The renewed accreditation and recognition of the quality education the NCBNP provides is well-deserved.”
After completing a nursing degree, graduates can enter into careers such as patient care, public health, technology and clinical systems, leadership and change management.
In June, the first nursing graduates from UNBC in Fort St. John celebrated their accomplishments, and six of the students planned to stay in the Peace region, while the rest already have jobs lined up elsewhere.