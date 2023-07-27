Evacuation order rescinded for Maxhamish Lake, Ittsi Creek

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has rescinded the evacuation order for the Ittsi Creek and Maxhamish Lake areas.
The area was put on evacuation order in June. The order was rescinded and replaced with an evacuation alert on July 26th.
The alert is in the area of:
- 59.9378 N/123.7530 W in the northwest corner
- 59.9378 N/122.5640 W in the northeast corner
- 59.5090 N/122.5640 W in the southeast corner
- 59.5090 N/123.7530 W in the southwest corner
The NRRM reminds residents that access permits are not required to travel within evacuation alert areas.
Residents within the boundaries of the alert will need to be prepared to leave the area if it is deemed necessary by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the NRRM.
The NRRM says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before an evacuation order, but limited notice may be received due to changing conditions.
The NRRM Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and can be contacted at 250-774-2541.
The Ittsi Creek wildfire started on June 10th and is approximately 37,793.9 hectares. The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, initial attack crews, helicopters and structure protection personnel are responding to the fire.
For more information on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
For the latest information on evacuation alerts and orders, visit NRRM’s website.