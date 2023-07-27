Dawson Creek to host 2023 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek will host the 2023 National Women’s Under-18 Hockey Championship in partnership with Hockey Canada.
Held at the Ovintiv Events Centre, the championship will feature eight teams representing their home provinces and regions who will hit the ice to compete against each other for a gold medal.
The event is also an opportunity for Hockey Canada’s scouts to evaluate players from across the country, each vying for a spot on Canada’s National Women’s team.
The 2023 National Women’s Under-18 Hockey Championship begins on November 5th and will come to a close on the 11th. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the Lake View Tix Box Office located in the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek.