Joe Fresh voluntarily recalls kid’s jewelry, hair accessories

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Joe Fresh has voluntarily recalled five styles of kid’s jewelry and hair accessories out of an abundance of caution.
Though there have been no reports of injury, the ornaments on the accessories can break easily, resulting in sharp points and edges.
The products may have been purchased between August 5th, 2022 and July 25th, 2023.
The product codes are: JHK05427MU, JSKH1038MU, JFKN2103MU, JFK19937PK, JSKN9588PK, JSKN8750MU.
In Western Canada, these products were sold in Superstore, Your Ind Grocer, Extra Foods, No Frills, Independents (Retail), Retail RCWC, Joe Fresh Standalone and Shoppers Drug Mart.
Customers with the accessories can return the products to any store where Joe Fresh apparel is sold, and the customer service desk will provide a full refund. A receipt is not necessary.
For further information and questions, contact Joe Fresh on their website or at pr@joefresh.com.