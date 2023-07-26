Fort St. John, Dawson Creek raise $40K for Tim Hortons Camp Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John and Dawson Creek raised a combined total of $40,000 for Tim Horton’s Camp Day.
The funds from the annual event go toward Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which offers multi-year programs to underserved youth between 12 and 16 years old. The camps aim to equip youth with leadership, resilience and responsibility skills, according to the company.
Each year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons and restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to the camps.
Fort St. John locations raised $12,000, and Dawson Creek locations raised $28,000 on July 19th.
Additional funds are raised through Camp Day bracelets, Donation Badges and other fundraising initiatives.
In total, 2023’s Camp Day campaign raised $12.7 million. Since Camp Day’s inception in 1987, it’s raised $250 million, sending over 315,000 kids to camp.
For more information on Tims Camps, visit their website.