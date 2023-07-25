Local band debuts in surprise rooftop performance at chiropractic clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John band Blackbird made their surprise debut in their first live performance on top of FSJ Chiropractic Clinic on Sunday.
According to Clint Warkentin, owner of FSJ Chiropractic and electric guitar player for Blackbird, the band’s name is inspired by the Beatles.
“It’s a nod to the Beatles since we covered three of their songs,” said Warkentin.
The Beatles and U2 were also the inspiration behind having a rooftop concert.
“I had an idea of wanting to recreate the Beatles rooftop concert or the U2 rooftop concert from back in the day, and since we moved our chiropractic practice into this building, we now have a flat roof to perform such a concert.”
Located at 9503 100th Ave, Blackbird hit the roof to serenade the city around noon last Sunday.
“I called up some buddies, who are all members of different bands, and we put on a bunch of cover songs because we thought it would be fun,” said Warkentin.
“The sole intention was to get up there and have fun, and if people enjoyed it, that was a bonus.”
Warkentin says the public response was mainly positive, and approximately 70 to 80 people came to spectate.
“We didn’t want to create a disturbance or shut down Main Street,” said Warkentin. “We just wanted people to have fun, dance, and have a good time.”
Although the concert was orchestrated beforehand, Warkentin says they didn’t advertise or announce their performance.
“We kind of liked the mystery around that,” he said.
Although the impromptu show was well-received, Warkentin says it won’t be a regular occurrence.
“Maybe next year we’ll do something similar, but who knows,” said Warkentin.
Blackbird is a five-piece band, with Warkentin on electric guitar, Joseph Te Bulte on guitar and vocals, Nathan Vanderlinde on guitar and vocals, Mallory Smith on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Steven Ford on the drums.