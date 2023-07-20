Summer Events: Waterfalls, Music Festivals, and More

Hey there everyone!
I’m back again with more awesome things to check out this summer and this week is all about the gorgeous natural wonders flowing from the mountains: waterfalls! The stunning power of these natural phenomena is invigorating and will be sure to make your day trip one to remember. We may not be near Niagara but there are many falls for you to check out so let’s get into it!
Babcock Falls
Maybe I am biased for putting a waterfall named after my Great-Great-Great-Uncle, but this waterfall is gorgeous. The hike up to the fall is an easy one to two-hour walk through swampy willow thickets with the wettest areas having a boardwalk for your convenience. The falls themselves are 8 metres high plunging into a deep pool at the bottom that is perfect for a quick dip in the late summer months, strong swimmers can even swim up to the base of this waterfall for an adrenaline-inducing experience. Located south of Tumbler Ridge on Core Lodge Road, parking is accessible near the trailhead!
Bijoux Falls Provincial Park
For my family, no road trip down south is complete without a stop at Bijoux Falls. Found on Highway 97 south of Chetwynd, these gorgeous falls are visible from a rest stop along the road and are the perfect view for while you stretch your legs during a long road trip. The falls themselves are 40 metres tall and make a wonderful photo opportunity. The spray from the falls is particularly cooling on windy days so bring a rain jacket if you plan on visiting.
Kinuseo Falls
Found down Murray Road off Highway 52, this 60-metre-tall waterfall flows from the Murray River. Parking is available in the Kinuseo Falls Campground where the trailhead opens up to the gorgeous view of the Murray River. To the right is the trail that will take you down to the river at the base of the falls. Use caution on steep sections and look for the rope that was installed to help you climb down. This hike is a bit more challenging than the other two falls on this list but the view and the fishing opportunities at the base of the falls are well worth it.