Local business says 50 customers received UPS scam calls on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — KJA Ventures, a pick-up and drop-off point for multiple shipping companies, recently shared information on a scam caller targeting Fort St. John residents.
According to KJA Ventures Facebook post, a 1-800 number will call, claiming the receiver has a UPS package that has not been picked up for a decent amount of time.
The caller will ask for an address and other personal information for confirmation.
KJA Ventures asks residents to ignore the call, as this person does not work for UPS.
In the company’s Facebook post, it explained the process for UPS packages.
UPS packages will have a tracking number starting with 1Z, and customers will receive an email from the shipper with that number.
The company will scan the package once it arrives in town as either held for pick-up or out for delivery, and customers will be provided with updates via call or text.
KJA Ventures said over 50 customers had received the scam call on Tuesday, July 18th.