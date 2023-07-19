Famous Idaho Potato Tour travels through Peace region

Fort St. John, B.C. — The Famous Idaho Potato truck, carrying a four-ton potato, is making its way for the first time through the Peace region on its way to Alaska.
After travelling along Highway 29 through Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope, the truck stopped in the Energetic City for gas before continuing up the Alaska Highway.
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is on its 10th cross-country tour, which started in 2012 as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission.
Part of the marketing campaign asks if the potato is real. Tour director Laura Martin said it’s not, and the second edition, currently being hauled to Alaska, is actually made of fibreglass.
The first edition of the potato was made out of concrete and has since been turned into an Airbnb hotel in Idaho.
Martin said this is the first time the tour has been through Canada, though it has been all over the United States.
According to the Big Idaho Potato Tour website, the truck travels the country to promote the “certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato” and the A Big Helping program.
The tour team consists of four people, including two drivers, who are travelling the United States and B.C.
According to its website, the Famous Idaho Potato truck will appear at two upcoming events. The first is on July 22nd, when the truck will be in Skagway, Alaska and on August 5th, the tour will hit Seattle, Washington.