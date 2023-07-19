Doig River opens new micro gas station 

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. — Doig River First Nation recently opened its community-owned micro gas station to continue moving the community toward self-reliance and sustainability.
Thomas Whitton, information and technology manager at Doig River, said the micro gas station is the beginning of many other initiatives that will be conducted in the community to shape the future of the First Nation.
“It is building up the community’s capabilities that will continue to shape the economic future of Doig First Nation,” said Whitton.
He emphasized the flow of currency that will remain within the community and eventually
provide a solid foundation for the Indigenous people.
“It allows additional revenue streams and the opportunity to grow,” Whitton.
Doig River councillor Garry Oker said a micro gas station at the reserve represents the positives of a circular economy, supporting cultural and social aspects of the Indigenous lifestyle.
A circular economy is an environmentally friendly model of production and consumption which emphasizes recycling and reusing materials to reduce carbon footprints.
Oker added that it helps community members save money and is more accessible for Elders. He said paying into the community will ensure self-development regarding resources and finances.
“They don’t have to rely on other sources far away, which saves their valuable time,” said Oker.
Next up for the First Nation is the construction of its new urban reserve, Naache Commons, which is expected to begin next month.
Doig River hopes the urban reserve will create more business opportunities for the region.