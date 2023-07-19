City of Dawson Creek seeking Emergency Support Services volunteers

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is looking to expand its local Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteer team in the South Peace.
The purpose of Emergency Support Services is to support residents in the event of an emergency, such as a wildfire. ESS volunteers provide services to people who are affected or displaced, usually in the event of an evacuation order.
Services include coordinating the supply of food, clothing, and lodging, arranging emotional support, organizing pet care, providing transportation, and uniting evacuees with their families.
According to a release from the city, the local ESS team has supported over 1,700 evacuees this year.
In conjunction with the province, the City of Dawson Creek is offering a three-day ESS Bootcamp next weekend.
The first day of the boot camp will offer introductions to ESS and its reception centres. The second day will cover registration and referrals, and the third day will teach evacuee registration and assistance.
The City of Dawson Creek Emergency Support Services Bootcamp will take place at Mercer Hall in the Ovintiv Centre from July 29th to 31st. The course begins daily at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Registration can be found here, and more information about ESS can be found on the city’s website.