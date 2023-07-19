Artist talk, canvas building demo at North Peace Cultural Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local artist Samantha Wigglesworth is hosting an artist talk and canvas-building demo at the North Peace Cultural Centre at the end of the month.
Wigglesworth’s exhibit, “Interrupting a Portrait,” is on display at Peace Gallery North until July 22nd.
During the speaking portion of the event, the artist in residence for Arts Northeast will talk about the exhibit, which features a painting titled “Drowning Yet Surviving.”
Wigglesworth will then walk through how to build and stretch canvases.
Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be provided.
The event will take place on July 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Peace Cultural Centre’s multipurpose room.