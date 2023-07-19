Artist talk, canvas building demo at North Peace Cultural Centre

Local artist Samantha Wigglesworth is hosting an artist talk and canvas-building demo at the North Peace Cultural Centre at the end of the month.
By News July 19, 2023 1 minute of reading
Artist Samantha Wigglesworth. (Supplied)
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local artist Samantha Wigglesworth is hosting an artist talk and canvas-building demo at the North Peace Cultural Centre at the end of the month.

Wigglesworth’s exhibit, “Interrupting a Portrait,” is on display at Peace Gallery North until July 22nd.

During the speaking portion of the event, the artist in residence for Arts Northeast will talk about the exhibit, which features a painting titled “Drowning Yet Surviving.”

“Drowning Yet Surviving” by Samantha Wigglesworth (Arts North East – PLRAC, Facebook)

Wigglesworth will then walk through how to build and stretch canvases.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place on July 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Peace Cultural Centre’s multipurpose room.

