B.C. port workers union rejects deal, strike back on, say employers

By BC Stories July 18, 2023 1 minute of reading

VANCOUVER — Employers say union leaders representing British Columbia’s port workers have rejected a mediator’s tentative agreement that had ended strike action last week.  

The BC Maritime Employers Association says the strike will resume Tuesday afternoon. 

The association says the leaders of the International Longshore Workers Union Canada rejected the deal without sending it to a full membership vote. 

The 13-day strike that ended last Thursday involved about 7,400 port workers at more than 30 port terminals and other sites across the province. 

The employers association says the proposed deal was a four-year collective agreement that included “considerable hikes in wages and benefits.” 

The strike froze billions of dollars worth of cargo from moving in and out of harbours, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver. 

This story by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top