Halfway River Rodeo Club to host gala night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Halfway River Rodeo Club is hosting a gala night featuring dinner and dancing on Friday to thank its sponsors and supporters.
The adults-only event will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John. Halfway River Rodeo Club President Jeffery Metecheah encourages the public to attend the event and join the club for “a night of social gathering.”
“We [attendees] can get together and have some food, look at the slideshow, dance, have a beer, and be jolly and merry,” said Metecheah.
“We want to say thank you to our supporters who help us with the rodeo.”
Metecheah says the event is also meant as a “warm-up” for the annual Halfway River Rodeo, which takes place from August 18th to 20th.
“It’s a really well-organized and well-run rodeo,” said Metecheah.
“It’s just so beautiful in the Halfway River Valley. It’s perfect for the rodeo with the mountains in the back and the ranching community. People like coming out there, it’s a good time, and we’re pretty excited about it.”
The Halfway River Rodeo Club Gala Night begins with a silent auction at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21st.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing Kendall Hunter at halfwayrodeo@gmail.com.