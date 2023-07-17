FSJ Hospital Foundation receives $102,000 donation for MRI additions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation recently received a $102,00 donation for additions to the medical imaging department at the hospital.
According to a release from the foundation, the funds were received from a long-time donor and will be used to purchase MRI coils specifically designed for the hand, wrist, foot, and ankle.
An MRI coil helps the MRI machine gather and generate high-quality images of a body part. The coil acts as an antenna to receive the radio frequency signal from a patient’s body and transmits the data to a computer to generate images.
The addition of the MRI coils will result in reduced travel for patients needing MRI diagnostics, said the foundation.
The non-profit adds that the improved imagery will also enable doctors to make more accurate diagnoses, and MRI technicians will see a decrease in repeat visits thanks to clearer images in initial scans.
Kelly Amboe, executive director of the FSJ Hospital Foundation, says the donor, who has family residing in northeast B.C., wishes to remain anonymous.
“They [the donor] possess a deep understanding of the challenges faced by many individuals in the northeast when it comes to travelling for diagnostics and treatment,” said Amboe.
“They firmly believe in the importance of helping people and saw this donation as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people in our community.”
The donation is a significant step towards improving healthcare services in the community. The medical imaging department’s capabilities will be enhanced, patient experiences will be improved, and the burden of travel for medical purposes will be reduced, said the foundation.
For more information or to donate, visit the FSJ Hospital Foundation’s website.