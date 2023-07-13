Rotary Ribfest is back at Centennial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rotary Ribfest has returned to Fort St. John from July 13th to 16th in Centennial Park.
Both Rotary Clubs in Fort St. John are hosting the event with a committee of six, three from each club, with Surerus Pipeline sponsoring the food festival.
On July 13th, food will be served from approximately 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. On July 14th and 15th, food service will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 16th, the trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New this year is a truck called Bone Daddy BBQ, replacing a vendor from last year. Returning vendors are Blazin BBQ, Buckeye BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ and Papa Jacks for blooming onions and fries.
Also new in 2023 will be Luke’s Southern Corn Shack, Cody’s Concessions for mini donuts and lemonade, the North Peace Museum is holding a pie sale, and the Rotary Early Act Club will sell popsicles.
On July 14th, Ben Matchett and the Montney Coulees will play at the event. On July 15th, Cloak & Dagger, Mechanical Botanicals, and The Sweetwater Band will play on the Canadian Tire Stage.
There will also be a rib competition on July 16th, followed by a 50/50 draw.
The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John would like to remind attendees the event is cash only.
The first-year Ribfest in the Energetic City was a drive-thru event not hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John.
Fort St. John is one of two Ribfest stops in B.C. this year, with the event in Dawson Creek next weekend.
For more information on Ribfest in Fort St. John, visit the Fort St. John Rotary Ribfest Facebook page or email fsjrotaryribfest@gmail.com.