North Peace Horticultural Society to host garden tour on Sunday

The North Peace Horticultural Society is hosting a garden tour on Sunday.
By News July 13, 2023 1 minute of reading
The NPHS will host a garden tour on Sunday, rain or shine. ( North Peace Horticultural Society, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Horticultural Society (NPHS) is hosting a garden tour on Sunday featuring various gardens throughout Fort St. John, Baldonnel, and Charlie Lake.

Tickets are $10 and are available for cash-only purchase at the North Peace Museum during regular hours or in the museum parking lot on the day of the event from 10 a.m. until noon.

Upon purchase of a ticket, attendees will be provided with a map showing the locations of each garden, which they can visit in any order they prefer. 

Every ticket purchased also gets an entry into a raffle and 20 per cent off of a meal purchased at Brown’s Crafthouse on the day of the event.

Children can attend for free, and the NPHS will also have kid-friendly raffles. 

The NPHS garden tour will take place rain or shine on Sunday, July 16th, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

Email nphortsociety@gmail.com for more information.

