North Peace Horticultural Society to host garden tour on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Horticultural Society (NPHS) is hosting a garden tour on Sunday featuring various gardens throughout Fort St. John, Baldonnel, and Charlie Lake.
Tickets are $10 and are available for cash-only purchase at the North Peace Museum during regular hours or in the museum parking lot on the day of the event from 10 a.m. until noon.
Upon purchase of a ticket, attendees will be provided with a map showing the locations of each garden, which they can visit in any order they prefer.
Every ticket purchased also gets an entry into a raffle and 20 per cent off of a meal purchased at Brown’s Crafthouse on the day of the event.
Children can attend for free, and the NPHS will also have kid-friendly raffles.
The NPHS garden tour will take place rain or shine on Sunday, July 16th, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Email nphortsociety@gmail.com for more information.