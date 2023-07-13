Fort St. John North Peace Museum update: Record-breaking Canada Day attendance

We had a fantastic Canada Day at the museum, with 766 visitors in attendance! This broke our record of 579 last year.
We love this new annual tradition (now in year three) of offering free admission and scavenger hunts in partnership with the City of Fort St. John.
We had more visitors explore our outside buildings (including the recent addition of the Allen House) and do scavenger hunts than we had inside. However, we still had 621 visitors inside the museum. The kids, in particular, loved the special interactive exhibit, The Lake Next Door, developed by the Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS).
There are lots of opportunities to learn more about the natural history of Charlie Lake, including dropping by the museum to explore this special exhibit for yourself.
The museum will host the first CLCS presentation on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Learn all about the fish found in Charlie Lake. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.
On Tuesday, August 8th, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the CLCS is welcoming kids to the museum to learn all about the bats of Charlie Lake (leading up to their bat walk at Charlie Lake later that week). Admission is free, so come check it out!
There are two more CLCS presentations at the museum in August: one on algae and plants in Charlie Lake (Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.) and one on water chemistry (August 22 at 7 p.m.).
Are you hungry? It’s Rotary Ribfest this weekend (July 14-16) in Centennial Park. Stop by the North Peace Historical Society’s booth for a delicious slice of cherry, apple, or blueberry pie for $5. We are also offering coffee by donation.
Proceeds help the North Peace Historical Society preserve and present the history of Fort St. John and the North Peace through operation of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.
We have two more cemetery tours left this summer.
Join us on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. to hear more about the nurses, ranchers, Alaska Highway workers, and farmers buried in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Our final tour is our Alaska Highway tour of our main cemetery on 100th Avenue on Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m. This is a great introduction to the construction of the Alaska Highway and the impact it had on our community. Cemetery tours are $10 at the gate.
Written by Heather Sjoblom, Fort St. John North Peace Museum Curator