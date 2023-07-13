Community unites to support Ukrainian family in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A family that arrived in Canada from Ukraine earlier this year is grieving after the death of Oleksandr Vorobets, which prompted a Fort St. John resident to start raising funds to support them.
Nadya McLean, general manager at Home 2 Suites, recently started raising money for her employee Tetiana Vorobets after hearing that her husband, Oleksandr, was diagnosed with cancer.
About three and a half weeks ago, McLean said Tetiana told her that her husband wasn’t feeling well and he was rapidly losing weight.
Only a day after being brought to the emergency room, he was in critical condition and flown to Vancouver, where he was diagnosed with stage four advanced melanoma.
According to the National Cancer Institute, melanoma is a skin cancer that forms in the cells which control the pigment of a person’s skin.
McLean said Oleksandr’s wife and son made it to the hospital in Vancouver on the morning of July 10th before he passed away that evening.
When McLean initially started the fundraiser, the intention was to help the family get to and stay in Vancouver. The funds will now likely go towards getting Oleksandr transported home, a funeral, and living expenses while the family adjusts.
Oleksandr, Tetiana and Max Vorobets arrived in Canada earlier this year.
“From speaking with Tetiana, they really felt that this community would be the right choice for them,” McLean said.
About four months ago, Tetiana was hired at Home 2 Suites as a housekeeper. McLean said Oleksandr had also found a job, and 12-year-old Max, had started school.
“They found this community very welcoming, and they were excited to be here for sure, and it just changed so fast that we’re all kind of in disbelief.”
The $5,000 goal has been reached, but the GoFundMe page is still active for those who want to donate to the family.
McLean said Tetiana is in disbelief about the community coming together for her and her son in this difficult time and would like to share an update when time permits.