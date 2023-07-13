Chetwynd hockey player headed to Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Chetwynd Product and Medicine Hat Tigers’ centre Cayden Lindstrom will represent Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup later this month in Slovakia and Czechia.
The former Northeast BC under-15 Bantam Tracker was named 2022-23 Western Hockey League (WHL) Central Division Rookie of the Year after a phenomenal first season with the Tigers. Lindstrom accumulated 41 points with 19 goals and 23 assists in his WHL rookie year.
According to a release from the Tigers, this isn’t the first time Lindstrom has suited up for Team Canada. Last fall, he represented Canada playing for Team White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley, where he scored two goals and two assists in six games played in the tournament.
Lindstrom says “it’s an honour” to join the roster and represent Canada, along with seven other players from the WHL.
“It’s always good to put on that jersey again,” said Lindstrom.
“I’m ready to play any role that I’m given and just adapt to any situation that comes up for me.”
Team Canada opens the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup against Finland at 10 a.m. on July 31st.
Prior to the opening game, Team Canada will practice at the Ice Palace in Budapest, Hungary, from July 23rd to 27th, facing off against Hungary’s under-20 team on the 27th. Then, on July 29th, Team Canada will hit the ice against Czechia as part of the pre-tournament schedule.
The tournament will come to a close with the medal games on August 5th.