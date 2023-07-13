Charlie Lake man ‘displaying aggressive behaviour’ arrested following a wellness check

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP arrested a Charlie Lake man allegedly displaying aggressive behaviour toward officers on Thursday while conducting a wellness check.
Police received a request to do a wellness check at approximately 10:45 a.m. on July 13th.
When officers arrived at the residence in Charlie Lake, the adult man was aggressive and then barricaded himself inside a garage on the property, said RCMP.
Officers were able to apprehend the man without further incident, and there were no reported injuries.
According to the RCMP, no further details are available.