Wray wins Blizzard Bicycle Club road race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray added another win to his accomplishments after finishing first in the club’s road race on Sunday.
The club modified the race, which is usually 45 kilometres through the Upper Pine area, to a shorter 20-kilometre race due to smoky conditions and high temperatures.
According to a post on the club’s Facebook page, the racers rode in neutral for the first three-quarters of the race before “cutting loose” with approximately four kilometres left.
Wray finished with a time of 42:20, followed closely by Ray Avanthay in second place with a time of 42:34. Dan Webster clocked in at 43:58 for third place, and Pat Ferris came in fourth a little under one minute later at 44:52.
The bicycle club will hit the pavement in Baldonnel Thursday night for their weekly time trial.
More information about the Blizzard Bicycle Club and upcoming races can be found on the club’s Facebook page.