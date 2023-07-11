Peace region athletes win Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three Peace region athletes were recently announced as recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.
Kendra Schlamp, a Moberly Lake resident and member of Saulteau First Nation, received the award for her performance in hockey, basketball, soccer, snowboarding, and track and field.
Clair Turner, a Fort St. John resident of Dane-zaa heritage, was recognized for her performance in soccer.
Kurtis Lee, a Fort St. John resident and member of the Dease River First Nation, won for his performance in hockey.
Indigenous youth athletes 25 years and younger who competed in performance sports and demonstrated a commitment to their education and culture while promoting healthy and active lifestyles had the opportunity to apply for the award.
Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham says the young athletes “inspire us all to engage in and persevere in sport and beyond.”
“Sport has the power to change lives, to create strong community connections, and to inspire generations to care for each other,” said Popham.
“This is especially important in the context of reconciliation, and we are pleased to recognize these young athletes as leaders.”
A full highlight video featuring the recipients from B.C.’s northern region can be viewed here.