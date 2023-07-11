No injuries sustained in fire at CrossFit Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Traffic was backed up for several hours Monday while the Dawson Creek Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a crossfit gym on Alaska Avenue.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. and were there for approximately two hours. According to the Dawson Creek Fire Fighters Association, all available crew members were called in to help extinguish the fire, which was contained to the front portion of the building.
An individual was inside the building but was evacuated.
The department told Energeticcity.ca that while they have a “good idea” of what caused the fire, they are not releasing that information as it is still under investigation.
The fire service had a busy evening on Monday responding to a commercial alarm activation during the structure fire and two bushfires after arriving back at the station from the previous calls.
Two firefighters and an apparatus responded to the alarm activation and returned to assist in the structure fire afterwards.
According to the fire department, after returning to the station to begin cleaning up following the structure fire, crews were dispatched to a grass fire near the train tracks on Alaska Avenue. Fire prevention, along with three firefighters in a brush truck, responded and extinguished the fire.
Crews were later dispatched to a small brush fire in a park on the northwest side of the city. Upon arrival, crew members found remnants of a small fire that had been put out by three residents.