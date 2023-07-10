City awards Kids Arena Fieldhouse bleacher demolition work to S. Young Enterprises

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has awarded a tender totalling $251,283 to S. Young Enterprises for the demolition of the Kids Arena Fieldhouse bleachers.
The city had previously posted an opportunity for contractors to bid on the demolition of the bleachers, with S. Young Enterprises being the sole bidder. The work includes removing all piping, stairs, bleachers, electrical, and concrete.
This work is not part of the new construction phase. The next phase will be tendered once the existing bleachers and changing rooms have been removed.
Last month, the city announced the completion of upgrades to the facility’s doors, windows, lighting, and washrooms.
More information about the Kids Arena Fieldhouse can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.