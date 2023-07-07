TAYLOR, B.C. — The Taylor Speedway Mini Stock Invitational kicks off next weekend.
The event will feature races in the IMCA Modified, Bomber, Sports, Mini Stock, Mini Sprint, and Mower categories.
Races begin at 7:00 p.m. next Friday, with mower races on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is open to all ages. The cost is $10 dollars for adults, $5 dollars for seniors and students, and children ages five and under can attend for free.
The Mini Stock Invitational will run at the Taylor Speedway from Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th.
More information about races and events can be found on the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.