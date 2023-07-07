Rhinaris Nasal Mist recalled due to microbial growth

The Pendopharm Division of Pharmascience is recalling Rhinaris Nasal Mist due to the risk of microbial growth.
The affected product is the Rhinaris Nasal Mist 30 mL, DIN: 0235455, Lot: 230391A, UPC: 5760622302, and expires May 31st, 2025.
Health Canada said the product should not be used and should be returned to the pharmacy for proper disposal.
If the product has been used, consult a health professional.
According to Health Canada, using a product contaminated with microbes may lead to rhinosinusitis, a sinus infection.
People with weaker immune systems may be more susceptible to infection or complications from microbial contamination.
Rhinaris Nasal Mist is an over-the-counter drug used to lubricate dry nasal passages in adults and children at least two years old.
Health Canada said the preservative the company used may not be as effective as expected, which may lead to the growth of microbes over time if they are introduced to the product.
In rare cases, rhinosinusitis may lead to more severe complications, such as nasal abscesses, cellulitis or meningitis.
The company’s testing showed that the preservative used may not prevent the growth of the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
For someone whose immune system has been weakened by other serious conditions, the bacteria can cause serious infections, including pneumonia, bone infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, meningitis, and blood infections, according to Health Canada.
Questions can be directed to Pendopharm Division of Pharmascience Inc. by calling 1-888-550-6060 or emailing medinfo@pendopharm.com.
Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.