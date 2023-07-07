PRRD awards Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan tender to Diamond Head Consulting

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) awarded the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan tender to Diamond Head Consulting, based out of Vancouver.
By News July 7, 2023 1 minute of reading
The Peace River Regional District building in Dawson Creek. A large white
The Peace River Regional District awarded a tender for the Community Wildfire Resileincy Plan. (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) awarded the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan tender to Diamond Head Consulting, based out of Vancouver.

The Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan is the planning component of the 2023 FireSmart program, which is slated to cost approximately $133,730.

A grant for a total of $400,000 was secured from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Resiliency Investment Program to fund a FireSmart campaign in the district for 2023.

The planning component includes developing a community wildfire resilience plan for each electoral area, developing and coordinating a regional Community FireSmart Resiliency Committee and assessing water delivery ability in rural communities outside fire protection areas.

Due to the funding coming from the UBCM, pricing was not a significant factor in the board’s decision.

Instead, each company was ranked on experience, qualifications, methodology and work schedule.

Scoring matrix results for each company. (PRRD)

Based on better scoring across the board, Diamond Head Consulting was the company recommended for the planning portion of the 2023 FireSmart campaign.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top