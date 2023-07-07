Global Fuels to acquire U.K.-based Greenergy’s Canadian gas station network

July 7, 2023

BURLINGTON, ON — Ontario-based Global Fuels Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire all of U.K.-based Greenergy’s Canadian retail fuel business.

The acquired network is one of the largest in Canada, consisting of 241 retail gas and convenience locations from Nova Scotia to B.C.

The sites are predominantly Mobil-branded and located adjacent to Loblaw grocery stores in larger communities across the country.

Greenergy, which launched in Canada in 2013, says it has chosen to divest its Canadian retail business to focus on renewable energy projects instead. 

The companies have not disclosed the dollar value of the deal, which is expected to close later this year.

Global Fuels operates one of the largest chains of gas stations in the country, with a national network of Esso, Mobil, and Esso Cardlock branded fuel locations.

